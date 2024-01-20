NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 18 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists in his 14th career triple-double, and the New York Knicks routed the Toronto Raptors 126-100 on Saturday night in the first meeting between the teams since a trade last month.

RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley returned to loud cheers at Madison Square Garden, but the Knicks improved to 9-2 since O.G. Anunoby joined their lineup after the Dec. 30 deal that has helped both teams.

Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 38 points on 13-for-23 shooting from the field and hit each of his seven free throws. Randle had his eighth triple-double with the Knicks.

Precious Achiuwa, who also came to New York in last month's trade, had 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Donte DiVincenzo scored 17 points and Anunoby chipped in 14 for the Knicks, who have won three consecutive games.

New York outrebounded the Raptors 61-31.

Barrett scored 20 points and Quickley had 12 points and 11 assists. Gary Trent Jr. added 16 points for the Raptors, who have lost six of their last seven games.

Brunson spoiled Barrett’s and Quickley’s return by scoring 12 points during an 18-4 run to start the third quarter and capped it off with a 3-pointer that put the Knicks ahead 77-63 with 7:03 left in the period.

Barrett, the third overall pick in the 2019 draft, and Quickley, the 20th pick in the 2020 draft, received loud cheers when starting lineups were announced and again following a video tribute midway through the first quarter.

Brunson and Randle combined for 30 points to help the Knicks take a 59-57 lead at halftime. New York shot 57 per cent from the field.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday.

Knicks: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

