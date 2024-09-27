The New York Knicks have acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Knicks have sent Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick via Detroit to the Timberwolves.

Towns, 28, averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 62 games last season as the Timberwolves reached the Western Conference finals before bowing out in five games to the Dallas Mavericks.

He was drafted first overall by Minnesota in 2015. He was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2016 and has been named an All-Star four times in his career.

The Knicks went to the Eastern Conference semifinals before losing in seven games to the Indiana Pacers.