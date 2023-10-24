Could the New York Knicks pry Joel Embiid away from the Philadelphia 76ers?

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey reports the team is willing to offer three of Mississauga, Ont.'s R.J. Barrett, Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson and Evan Fournier plus two or three first-round picks to land the reigning NBA Most Valuable Player.

The 29-year-old Kansas product has three years and a player option remaining on a four-year, $213.28 million deal.

Pompey notes that while Embiid is committed to the Sixers and a trade within the Atlantic Division would be highly unlikely, that could change should the team fail to come up with a suitable solution to the protracted James Harden saga.

A native of Yaounde, Cameroon, Embiid was originally selected with the third overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft. He is set to embark on his eighth NBA season, having missed out on both the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 seasons with a foot injury.

For his career, the six-time All-Star has averaged 27.2 points on .501 shooting with 11.2 boards and 3.4 assists over 31.8 minutes a night in 394 contests.

The Sixers open their 2023-2024 campaign on Thursday night with a visit to the Milwaukee Bucks.