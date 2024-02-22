DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic became the third player in NBA history to record at least one triple-double against every opponent in the league, going 10-for-10 from the floor and finishing with 21 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists in the Denver Nuggets' 130-110 win over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

Michael Porter had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the defending champion Nuggets, who returned from the All-Star break and snapped a three-game skid.

Jokic's triple-double was his 16th this season, second in the league to Domantas Sabonis' 18. He nearly got there in the first half, with 10 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are the other players with a triple-double against every opponent.

Jamal Murray, who missed Denver’s previous game with tibia inflammation, had 18 points, eight assists and three steals.

Kyle Kuzma had 31 points and 13 rebounds for the Wizards, who matched their worst skid of the season with their ninth straight loss. Deni Avdija, who averaged 28.3 points and shot 61.5% in Washington’s previous four games, was held to five points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Washington shot 38.8% from the field and fell to 1-34 against opponents with winning records. Jordan Poole, moved out of the starting lineup by interim coach Brian Keefe, scored 18 points on 4-of-17 shooting.

Aaron Gordon scored 17 points for Denver while Christian Braun and Peyton Watson were productive off the bench. Braun had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Watson finished with 11 points and four blocks.

Denver toyed with Washington defensively, regularly beating the Wizards with backdoor cuts that led to high-percentage and often uncontested scoring opportunities at the rim. Despite making just four of their 18 3-pointers in the first half, the Nuggets went 28 of 37 (75.7%) from inside the arc to help build a 72-49 halftime lead.

Denver finished with a season-high 88 points in the paint.

The Nuggets led by 16 in the first quarter and extended that advantage to 26 when Gordon made two free throws with 2:04 remaining in the second.

The only other time the Nuggets lost three straight games this season, they responded by winning nine of their next 10.

