SEATTLE -- — Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points to lead six Seattle players in double figures and the Storm beat the Chicago Sky 79-69 on Saturday night to sweep the three-game regular-season series.

Seattle (22-19) has won five of its last six overall and four in a row against the Sky.

Ezi Magbegor had 13 points and Skylar Diggins and Gabby Williams each scored 12 for the Storm. Erica Wheeler and Brittney Sykes each added 11 points.

Angel Reese had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Chicago (9-30), which has lost four straight and 17 of its last 19. Michaela Onyenwere scored 11 points and Kamilla Cardoso had 11 rebounds to go with nine points.

Reese made two free throws to trim the Sky's deficit to 57-52 with 9:36 left in the game but Diggins responded with a three-point play that sparked a 7-0 run and Chicago got no closer.

The Storm play the second of four consecutive home games Monday against Los Angeles. The Sky host Connecticut on Wednesday.