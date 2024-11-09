SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Norman Powell posted his first career double-double with 31 points and 12 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Sacramento Kings 107-98 on Friday night for their third straight win.

James Harden added 22 points for the Clippers, who led nearly the entire way. They took a 78-73 lead into the fourth quarter and began the period with a 16-5 run.

Kevin Porter Jr. scored nine points in the fourth and Los Angeles withstood a late push by the Kings, who cut the deficit to four with under three minutes left.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 31 points. Domantas Sabonis added 23 points and 12 rebounds.

Harden had 15 points in the first quarter and Powell scored 11 in the second to help the Clippers build a 51-45 halftime lead.

___

