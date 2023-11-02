North Carolina has announced the passing of Tar Heels great and Phoenix Suns legend Walter Davis.

He was 69.

Legendary Tar Heel Walter Davis Passes Away At Age 69 https://t.co/OgLLY355Zv — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) November 2, 2023

Davis spent 15 seasons in the NBA, 11 of them coming with the Suns, and was a member of the gold medal-winning United States team at the 1976 Montreal Summer Olympics.

A native of Pineville, NC, Davis was taken with the fifth overall pick of the 1977 NBA Draft by the Suns and he won NBA Rookie of the Year in 1978.

A six-time All-Star, Davis would go on to appear in 1,033 NBA games with the Suns, Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers. For his career, he averaged 18.9 points on .511 shooting, 3.8 assists and 3.0 boards over 27.9 minutes a night.

Davis's No. 6 was retired by the Suns in 1994.

Davis was the uncle of North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis.