The Denver Nuggets have fired head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth

Assistant coach David Adelman will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

The firings comes as a surprise to many as the Nuggets currently hold a 47-32 record and sit fourth in the Western Conference with the playoffs just around the corner. However, Denver has lost four straight games including seven of their last 10.

ESPN's Shams Charania notes the firing is tied for the latest coaching change in league history, matching Hubie Brown's dismissal from the Atlanta Hawks near the end of the 1980-81 season.

Nuggets owner Josh Kroenke released a statement after the news broke.

“While the timing of this decision is unfortunate, as Coach Malone helped build the foundation of our now championship level program, it is a necessary step to allow us to compete at the highest level right now, Kroenke said. "Championship level standards and expectations remain in place for the current season, and as we look to the future, we look forward to building on the foundations laid by Coach Malone over his record-breaking 10-year career in Denver.”

Malone, 53, has coached the Nuggets since the 2015-16 season, reaching the playoffs in each of the previous six seasons, highlighted by a NBA championship in 2023. With a total record of 451-311, Malone is the winningest coach in franchise history.

Booth, 48, was named general manager in July 2020 after a three-year run as assistant general manager.