NEW YORK (AP) — OG Anunoby scored 15 of his 25 points during a third quarter in which he also blocked consecutive 3-point shots on opposite sides of the floor, helping the New York Knicks pull away to beat the Charlotte Hornets 125-101 on Thursday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points and 16 rebounds in the Knicks' fourth straight victory. Jalen Brunson scored 24 points, 19 in the first quarter.

Anunoby's scoring broke open what was a one-point game early in the second half, and his back-to-back blocks late in the third had fans chanting “OG! OG!” after a 28-6 spurt gave New York a 93-70 advantage.

Brandon Miller scored 26 points in the Hornets' seventh straight loss.

Takeaways

Hornets: Things were already going to be tough for a team missing LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and Tre Mann, three of its top four scorers. The Hornets then lost rookie Tidjane Salaun to a sprained left ankle in the first quarter. The No. 6 pick from France was coming off his first career double-double.

Knicks: The Knicks, who routed Orlando two nights earlier to clinch a spot in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, appearing to be peaking. They are also getting healthier, with backup big man Precious Achiuwa making his season debut Thursday after sitting out the first 21 games with a strained left hamstring.

Key moment

The Knicks didn't score for more than 2 1/2 minutes to start the second half. Anunoby then had a couple 3-pointers and Towns converted consecutive three-point plays, one on a ferocious dunk in traffic, in the 28-6 run that turned a 65-64 lead into a 23-point one.

Key stat

All five Knicks starters scored at least 18 points.

Up next

The Knicks host Detroit on Saturday, looking for their 17th straight win in the series. Charlotte hosts Cleveland on Saturday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba