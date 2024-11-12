PHILADELPHIA (AP) — OG Anunoby scored 24 points and the New York Knicks spoiled 76ers star Joel Embiid's season debut, beating Philadelphia 111-99 on Tuesday night in the opener of NBA Cup group play for both teams.

Embiid finished with 13 points and 26 minutes and was unable to lift the struggling Sixers, who fell to 2-8. He shot 2 of 11 and had only three rebounds. Paul George led the Sixers with 29 points and 10 rebounds.

Josh Hart added 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the Knicks. Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Jalen Brunson scored 18 points.

Takeaways

Knicks: New York’s ball movement and rebounding were the difference in last season's first-round playoff series win over the Sixers. This time, it was balanced scoring that carried the Knicks, who had six players in double figures.

76ers: Embiid was rusty in his first action since the gold medal game of the Paris Olympics on Aug. 10. His shot was slightly off and he appeared winded on defense.

Key moment

New York started the fourth quarter on an 13-2 run that broke open a three-point game. Anunoby had three dunks during the run, often taking dead aim at a vacancy caused by Embiid, who was slow to defend the rim.

Key stat

The Knicks recorded 31 assists on 44 field goals and shot 49% from the floor.

Up next

Knicks: Host Chicago on Wednesday night.

76ers: Host undefeated Cleveland on Wednesday night.

