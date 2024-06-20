The NBA offseason has started with a bang.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Oklahoma City Thunder have acquired Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Josh Giddey.

Caruso, 30, has made two All-Defensive teams.

He spent the past three seasons with the Bulls after spending the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers with whom he won an NBA Championship in 2020.

In 71 games this past season, the Texas A&M product averaged 10.1 points on .468 shooting, 3.8 boards and 3.5 assists over 28.7 minutes a night.

The College Station, TX native heads into the final season of a four-year, $36.98 million deal.

A native of Melbourne, the 21-year-old Giddey has spent all three of his NBA seasons with the Thunder after having been selected with the sixth overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.

In 80 games last season, Giddey averaged 12.3 PPG on .475 shooting, 6.4 RPG and 4.8 APG in 25.1 MPG.

Giddey heads into the final year of his rookie deal and will be a restricted free agent next summer.