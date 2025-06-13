Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led with 35 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder evened the NBA Finals at two games apiece with a 111-104 victory over the Indiana Pacers in Game 4.

Jalen Williams chipped in 27 points, while Alex Caruso added 20 off the bench for the Thunder. Oklahoma City hit just three shots from beyond the arc, while Indiana sank 11 shots from distance.

Former Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam led the way with 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Pacers, who saw a 10-point lead late in the third quarter slip away in the fourth.

The fourth quarter was dominated by none other than the league MVP. After a slow start to the game, Gilgeous-Alexander heated up in the third and took over in the fourth quarter.

He keyed a run to give Oklahoma City the lead late in the game, with his 15 points tops in the frame for both sides.

The third quarter belonged to the Pacers, who used a dominant performance from Obi Toppin to build a game-high (and series-high for Indiana) 10-point lead late in the frame, though Indiana led 87-80 at the end of the period.

Toppin knocked down two threes in back-to-back possessions to extend Indiana's lead, and after suffocating defence led to a turnover, he sent the stadium into a frenzy with a two-handed jam.

The home court Pacers took a 60-57 lead to the locker room at half time, with Siakam's defence (four steals and block) and scoring (16 points) helping push the Pacers to the lead.

Neither side could take control of the pace early in the second frame. T.J. McConnell chipped in eight points in 11 minutes for Indiana, whileCaruso supplied nine points in nine minutes as both benches got involved.

A high-scoring first quarter ended with the Pacers leading the Thunder 35-34.

Indiana's offence came out firing on all cylinders - the team registered eight assists before their first turnover in building a lead in the opening quarter.

Indiana held a 13-10 lead before they missed their first field goal attempt in the game at the 8:35 mark of the first quarter.

The Thunder even the series at 2-2 with the series shifting back to Oklahoma City for Game 5 on Monday.

More to come.