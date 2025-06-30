OKC's Jalen Williams (wrist) set for surgery
Now that he's done celebrating the NBA Championship, it's time for Jalen Williams to go under the knife.
Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti announced Monday that the 24-year-old forward is set for wrist surgery.
The procedure is to repair a ligament tear with the expectation that Williams will be available to start next season.
A native of Denver, Williams had the best season of his three-year career in 2024-2025. He appeared in 69 games, averaging 21.6 points on .484 shooting with 5.3 boards and 5.1 assists over 32.4 minutes a night.
The 12th overall selection of the 2022 NBA Draft out of Santa Clara, Williams was named an All-Star for the first time this past season, as well as to both the All-NBA Third Team and All-Defensive Second Team.
In 23 playoff contests en route to the Thunder's title, Williams averaged 21.4 PPG on .449 shooting, 5.5 RPG and 4.8 APG in 34.6 MPG.