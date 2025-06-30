Now that he's done celebrating the NBA Championship, it's time for Jalen Williams to go under the knife.

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti announced Monday that the 24-year-old forward is set for wrist surgery.

The procedure is to repair a ligament tear with the expectation that Williams will be available to start next season.

A native of Denver, Williams had the best season of his three-year career in 2024-2025. He appeared in 69 games, averaging 21.6 points on .484 shooting with 5.3 boards and 5.1 assists over 32.4 minutes a night.

The 12th overall selection of the 2022 NBA Draft out of Santa Clara, Williams was named an All-Star for the first time this past season, as well as to both the All-NBA Third Team and All-Defensive Second Team.

In 23 playoff contests en route to the Thunder's title, Williams averaged 21.4 PPG on .449 shooting, 5.5 RPG and 4.8 APG in 34.6 MPG.