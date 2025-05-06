Sam Presti is the NBA's Executive of the Year.

The Oklahoma City Thunder general manager was named the recipient of the award on Tuesday.

It's the 47-year-old Presti's first time claiming the honour.

A native of Concord, MA, Presti was named the GM of the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007, becoming the league's youngest executive at the time, and has held the role with the franchise ever since.

Presti's signature moves this past year were the acquisition of Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Josh Giddey and the signing of big man Isiah Hartenstein to a three-year, $87 million deal.

The Thunder finished with the league's best record at 68-14.

Presti becomes the third Sonics/Thunder GM to win the award following Zollie Volchok in 1983 and Bob Whitsitt in 1984.