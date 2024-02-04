OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Josh Giddey scored 24 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 23-point deficit to beat the Toronto Raptors 135-127 in double overtime on Sunday night.

Chet Holmgren and Lu Dort each added 22 points and Aaron Wiggins had 20 to help Oklahoma City improve to 35-15. The Thunder tied a team record with 23 3-pointers on 63 attempts.

RJ Barrett led Toronto with 23 points. Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl and former Thunder guard Dennis Schroder each scored 19 points. The Raptors made 14-of-35 3-pointers.

Dort scored six points in the second overtime, hitting a 3-pointer to put the Thunder ahead 121-118 and converted a 3-point play later to make it 127-123.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who didn’t score at least 30 points for the first time in 10 games, made a 3 to tie it 118-118 in the first overtime. He then blocked a shot by Gary Trent just before the buzzer that would have won it for Toronto.

Aaron Wiggins’ layup tied it at 110 with 4.7 seconds left in regulation, and Barret missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

The Thunder missed 18-of-25 3-point shots in the first half and trailed by 16 points at the break. The Raptors led 76-53 in the third quarter before the Thunder went on a 17-2 run to pull to 78-72 with 3:02 remaining.

Oklahoma City played without forward Jalen Williams (sprained right ankle) and guard Isaiah Joe (bruised sternum) for the third straight game. Williams is the team’s No. 2 scorer and Joe leads the Thunder in 3-pointers.

Raptors: Visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.

Thunder: Visit the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.

