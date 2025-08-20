MONTREAL - After reaching the pinnacle of the NBA with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Luguentz Dort was in the heights of Old Montreal to receive an honour at City Hall on Wednesday.

Dort signed the city’s registrar, known in French as the “Livre d’Or,” while Mayor Valérie Plante highlighted his community involvement and excellence on the court.

“He’s made his way — a kid from here, from Montreal-Nord,” Plante said in her speech. “I want to recognize his exceptional journey, built on determination, perseverance and the idea of giving back.”

“He continues to make us dream and show that anything is possible with hard work and determination,” she added. “I’m also extremely proud to welcome an athlete who promotes values of goodwill. Bravo!”

Family members, local sports figures and dozens of young basketball players attended the late afternoon ceremony.

“I want to thank the mayor. It’s an honour to be here with my family and loved ones,” Dort said. “Montreal is a really important city for me. It’s always a source of pride to say where I come from. At the beginning of my career, a lot of Americans didn’t really know where Montreal was. Today, a lot of them do.”

Master of ceremonies Meeker Guerrier emphasized the importance of a role model like Dort for those with Haitian roots. The Montreal North borough is home to one of Canada’s largest Haitian populations.

As a defensive standout but also a threat from three-point range, Dort helped Oklahoma City win the NBA championship on June 22.

The Larry O’Brien trophy even made its way to City Hall with the Thunder’s mascot, Rumble.

Dort has given back to the community for several years, particularly through his Maizon Dort foundation.

During the early months of the pandemic in 2020, he went to the Jewish General Hospital with the Brookwood Elite basketball program to donate around thirty pairs of sneakers and meals to front line workers.

The 26-year-old athlete also helped revamp the basketball courts at St-Laurent Park in Montreal North, where he began playing the sport. The unveiling took place last year.

Also in 2024, he took part in two “Break the Illusion” campaigns, raising awareness among young people about the harms of vaping.

Dort will hold a homecoming parade through the Montreal North borough on Thursday to cap the two-day celebration.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2025.