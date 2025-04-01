NEW YORK - Canada's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been named the NBA's Western Conference player of the month.

The star guard from Hamilton averaged 34.7 points, 7.4 assists and 4.3 rebounds as the NBA-leading Oklahoma City Thunder went 15-1 in March.

He also won the award in November and December.

Gilgeous-Alexander is having an MVP-calibre season in Oklahoma City.

He leads the NBA in scoring, averaging 32.8 points per game, and is tied for fourth in steals with 1.7 per game.

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White was named the Eastern Conference player of the month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2025.