Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the way with 38 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Memphis Grizzlies 117-115 to complete the sweep and advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs.

The Hamilton, Ont., native added five rebounds and six assists while shooting 54 per cent from the floor. Jalen Williams added 23 points for the Thunder.

The Grizzlies were without Ja Morant, who was ruled out shortly before tip off due to a hip injury he sustained in Game 3. Scottie Pippen Jr. led the Grizzlies with 30 points and 11 rebounds.

The Thunder will await the winner of the series between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets.

