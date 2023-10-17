The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to acquire and immediately waive Kevin Porter Jr., ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The team will also receive two future second-round picks with Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl headed to the Houston Rockets.

The picks going to the Thunder are a 2027 second rounder from the Minnesota Timberwolves and a second in 2028 via the Milwaukee Bucks.

Porter Jr., 24, currently faces faces charges of second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault stemming from an arrest in early September.

A native of Seattle, Porter Jr. spent the past three seasons with the Rockets. He appeared in 59 games last season, averaging 19.2 points on .442 shooting, 5.7 assists and 5.3 boards over 34.3 minutes a night.

Porter Jr. was the 30th selection of the 2019 NBA Draft out of USC and spent the first season of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Oladipo, 31, is entering his 11th NBA season out of Indiana. He spent the past two seasons with the Miami Heat before a trade back to the Thunder, the team with whom he spent the 2016-2017 season, back in June. In 42 games last season, the Silver Spring, MD native averaged 10.7 points on .397 shooting, 3.5 assists and 3.0 boards over 26.3 minutes a night. He returns to a Rockets team he played 21 games with in the 2020-2021 season.

Having also previously spent time with the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers, Oladipo was an All-Star in back-to-back seasons in 2018 and 2019.

A second-round pick out of Villanova in 2019, Robinson-Earl spent both of his NBA seasons with the Thunder. He appeared in 43 games last season, recording 6.8 points on .444 shooting, 4.2 boards and 1.0 assists over 18.9 minutes a night.

The deal gives the Thunder 22 second-round picks to go along with 15 first-round selections over the next seven NBA Drafts.