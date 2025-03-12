A member of the inaugural Toronto Raptors team is gone.

"The Big O" Oliver Miller has died at the age of 54.

A standout centre at Arkansas, Miller appeared in 493 games over nine NBA seasons with the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings and Minnesota Timberwolves.

A native of Fort Worth, TX, Miller played 159 games for the Raptors over three season and two stints. Taken with the final pick of the 1995 Expansion Draft from the Pistons, Miller's best season statistically came in the Raptors' first campaign. He averaged 12.9 points on .526 shooting, 7.4 boards and 1.8 blocks in 33.1 minutes a night over 76 games.

Cut by the Raps following the season, Miller signed with the Mavericks in the fall of 1996. Waived in February of 1997, Miller rejoined the Raptors where he would spend the next season and a half.

Miller left the NBA after the 1999-2000 campaign. After stints in Poland, Puerto Rico and China, Miller returned to the NBA for a final season with the T-Wolves in 2003-2004.

Miller finished his career averaging 7.4 points on .534 shooting, 5.9 boards and 1.5 blocks in 23.0 minutes a night.