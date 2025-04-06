ATLANTA (AP) — Onyeka Okongwu had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Trae Young added 23 points and 15 assists and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Jazz 147-134 on Sunday night, extending Utah's losing streak to nine games.

Caris LeVert scored 21, Dyson Daniels 19 and Vit Krejci made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points on 6-of-6 shooting for the Hawks, who never trailed.

Young set up Okongwu for a layup and then fed Terance Mann for a three-point play to spark a 9-0 run that made it 131-114 when Mann threw down a put-back dunk with 7:54 to play.

Keyonte George led the Jazz with a career-high 35 points, including seven 3s. Collin Sexton added 27 points and Isaiah Collier scored 17 with 12 assists. Collier's 446 assists this season are the most by a rookie since Ja Morant had 488 in the 2019-20 season.

Takeaways

Jazz: Utah has lost at least eight consecutive games three times since mid-January and had one win in its last 20. The Jazz haven't won back-to-back games since road wins over the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic on Jan. 4 and 5.

Hawks: Atlanta was hot shooting the ball throughout the game, shooting 57% from the field and hitting 22 of 41 (53%) from 3-point range, but was porous defensively. Utah was 45-of-87 (52%) shooting, made 20 3s and scored 23 points more than its season average.

Key moment

Young hit a 3-pointer from the logo to give the Hawks a 15-point lead with four minutes to play.

Key stat

The Jazz gave up 81 first-half points to the Hawks, the second consecutive half in which Utah’s opponent scored at least 80. The Indiana Pacers scored 83 points in the second half of their 140-112 win over Utah on Friday.

Up next

The Jazz return home to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. The Hawks kickoff a three-game road trip Tuesday against the Orlando Magic.

