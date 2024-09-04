Mac McClung is getting another shot at the NBA.

The two-time Slam Dunk Contest winner and G League Most Valuable Player is signing a partially guaranteed deal with the Orlando Magic, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports.

A 25-year-old guard out of Georgetown, McClung has appeared in four NBA games over two seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers.

Last season, McClung appeared in 27 games for the Osceola Magic, averaging 25.7 points on .507 shooting, 6.6 assists and 4.7 boards over 35.4 minutes a night to claim the G League's top individual prize.

McClunng previously attended Magic training camp last season.