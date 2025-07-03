Mac McClung is now an unrestricted free agent.

Spotrac's Keith Smith reports the Orlando Magic have withdrawn their qualifying offer to the three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion.

McClung, 26, appeared in two games for the Magic last season. He spent a majority of his season with the team's G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic.

In 30 G League games, McClung averaged 25.7 points on .511 shooting, 5.7 assists and 3.9 boards over 32.7 minutes a night.

A native of Gate City, VA, McClung was undrafted out of Georgetown. He's appeared in six career NBA games over three seasons with the Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls.

McClung's greatest notoriety comes from winning the past three Slam Dunk Contests during All-Star Weekend. Former New York Knicks guard Nate Robinson is the only other participant to win three contests.