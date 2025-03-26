NEW YORK (AP) — Orlando Robinson had 23 points on 10-of-14 shooting and added 12 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors rout the Brooklyn Nets 116-86 on Wednesday night.

Eleventh in the Eastern Conference, the Raptors won their second straight game and handed the 12th-place Nets their fifth straight loss.

Jonathan Mogbo added 15 points and RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes each had 15. The Raptors won at Washington on Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Nic Claxton led Brooklyn with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Ziaire Williams added 13 points.

Takeaways

Raptors: Toronto is 18-16 in its last 34 games.

Nets: Brooklyn is 1-8 in its last nine and 2-15 in its last 17.

Key moment

Toronto took control early, leading 32-18 after the first quarter.

Key stat

Robinson had 10 first-quarter points, making four attempts from the field and two free throws without a miss.

Up next

Both teams play Friday night. The Raptors host Charlotte, and the Nets host the Los Angeles Clippers.

