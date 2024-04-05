DALLAS (AP) — P.J. Washington capped his best game in Dallas with a tiebreaking layup with 4.5 seconds remaining as Luka Doncic watched because of a sore knee, and the Mavericks beat Golden State 108-106 on Friday night to end the Warriors' six-game winning streak.

Washington finished with 32 points, his most since being acquired by the Mavericks from Charlotte before the trade deadline, and Kyrie Irving had 26.

“He was spectacular,” Irving said. “You could tell it was going to a special night just based off how he started the game. That's what we need, especially when we don't have certain guys in the lineup and we need that offensive firepower.”

Dallas solidified its hold on fifth place in the Western Conference and is two games clear of seventh in pursuit of one of the six guaranteed playoff spots.

Stephen Curry scored 28 points, including a tying jumper with 13 seconds to go, as Golden State missed a chance to clinch a postseason spot.

Houston's 119-104 loss to Miami gave the Warriors the chance to wrap up at least 10th place in the West. Instead, a five-game road winning streak ended and the Warriors need a win or Houston loss to become the final West team in the play-in tournament.

Both teams were finishing a back-to-back in a game that was moved back three days as part of a juggling of the schedule when Golden State had two games postponed following the death of death of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic in January.

The postponed Dallas game was made up in California on Tuesday night, with the Warriors winning 104-100 to stop the Mavs' seven-game winning streak.

Andrew Wiggins was out with ankle soreness for the Warriors, and Jonathan Kuminga was a late scratch with a knee issue. Golden State got even after trailing by 10 midway through the fourth quarter.

“The level of competition and unity, just the way they fought, short-handed out on a back to back, older group of guys, just amazing effort,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “I love these guys. They’re incredible. Just didn’t quite have enough tonight.”

Doncic went from questionable to doubtful during the day before getting ruled out with right knee soreness.

Washington helped fill the void by staying hot from 3-point range, making 5 of 8 (and 12 of 18 overall) and beating his previous Dallas high of 23. He's shooting better than 40% from deep over seven games.

With the triple-double potential of Doncic missing, Irving played more than 42 minutes for just the second time this season and had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Dallas won for the 13th time in 15 games and improved to 4-3 when the eight-time All-Star plays while his superstar backcourt mate is out. Dallas is 4-6 without Doncic.

“When Kai's on the floor, it gives us a chance to win,” Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. “You can see the trust that he has in his teammates. You can see the trust in his teammates with him. It's a beautiful thing.”

The Mavericks led by 16 points in the first quarter and then watched their fourth-quarter lead dwindle.

Curry got Golden State within a point with a long 3. After his blocking foul was held up on review because his heel was above the line in the restricted area, Washington missed one of two free throws, allowing for Curry's jumper to pull the Warriors even at 106-all.

Irving was double-teamed as soon as he caught the ball on the in-bounds play. He got the ball to Hardaway, who lofted a pass to Washington for the lead.

Klay Thompson, who had 16 points, was short on a potential winning 3-pointer at the buzzer after taking a pass from Curry.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host Utah on Sunday night.

Mavericks: Host Houston on Sunday.

