Banchero, Mathurin headline NBA All-Rookie First Team
The NBA announced the First and Second team All-Rookie Teams for the 2022-23 season, which were headlined by Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero and Canadian Bennedict Mathurin.
Banchero, selected first overall by the Orlando Magic, was a unanimous First-Team selection and averaged 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in his first NBA season.
Mathurin received 71 First-Team votes following his successful first season with the Indiana Pacers. The Montreal, Que., native was fourth on the Pacers in scoring, averaging 16.7 points to go along with 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He was selected by the club sixth overall.
Utah Jazz centre Walker Kessler, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams, and Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray were also named to the first team.
The full All-Rookie Teams can be seen below:
First Team:
- Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
- Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz
- Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers
- Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings
Second Team:
- Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons
- Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons
- Tari Eason, Houston Rockets
- Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets
- Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs