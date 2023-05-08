The NBA announced the First and Second team All-Rookie Teams for the 2022-23 season, which were headlined by Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero and Canadian Bennedict Mathurin.

Banchero, selected first overall by the Orlando Magic, was a unanimous First-Team selection and averaged 20.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in his first NBA season.

Mathurin received 71 First-Team votes following his successful first season with the Indiana Pacers. The Montreal, Que., native was fourth on the Pacers in scoring, averaging 16.7 points to go along with 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He was selected by the club sixth overall.

The 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Rookie First Team:



▪️ Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

▪️ Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

▪️ Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

▪️ Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

▪️ Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder pic.twitter.com/qUMfWkTN4m — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 8, 2023

Utah Jazz centre Walker Kessler, Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams, and Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray were also named to the first team.

The full All-Rookie Teams can be seen below:

First Team:

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

Second Team: