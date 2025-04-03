WASHINGTON (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 33 points, a career-high 18 rebounds and eight assists, and the Orlando Magic defeated the Washington Wizards 109-97 on Thursday night.

Franz Wagner added 27 points for the Magic, who won their second straight and sixth of eight to move a game ahead of Atlanta for the top Eastern Conference play-in tournament spot. Orlando has beaten Washington 10 straight times.

Rookie Bub Carrington scored a career-high 32 points and had nine rebounds for the Wizards in their second-to-last home game. The 14th overall selection in the NBA draft shot 12 of 18 overall and made a career-high seven of his 10 3-point attempts.

Orlando won comfortably despite letting what was a 19-point lead dwindle to three late in the third quarter.

Takeaways

Magic: Banchero's double-double was his 10th of the season. He bested his previous career mark of 16 rebounds, set on Nov. 5, 2022 against Sacramento.

Wizards: Carrington's seven 3s also set a Wizards rookie record. ... Coach Brian Keefe said before the game that Bilal Coulibaly (right hamstring) is unlikely to return this season. The second-year swingman's most recent appearance was on March 10.

Key moment

Wagner scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to give the Magic some breathing room, including his third 3-pointer of the night from the right wing, followed by a steal and dunk that stretched it to 88-76.

Key stat

The Magic committed only 12 personal fouls, helping them to a 25-11 advantage in free throw attempts. Two of their fouls were flagrant.

Up next

The Wizards visit Boston for the final time on Sunday, while the Magic get a four-day break before hosting Atlanta on Tuesday.

