DETROIT (AP) — Paolo Banchero broke a tie with a three-point play with 0.8 seconds left and finished with 15 points in the Orlando Magic's 112-109 victory over the NBA-worst Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

Orlando's All-Star made a jumper and a free throw after missing two free throws with 17.9 seconds left, allowing Detroit to stay within two points.

Cade Cunningham had a tying layup with 12.4 seconds to go and, with a chance to send the game to overtime, he hit the rim on 70-plus-foot shot at the buzzer.

Orlando, vying with Miami to win the Southeast Division, has won three straight and eight of its last 10.

The Magic's starters all scored in double digits, including Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner, who scored 14 points each. They had three reserves score at least 12 points.

Cunningham had 26 points for the Pistons. They have lost five straight and have matching 4-24 records at home and on the road.

The Pistons had a game at Little Caesars Arena for the first time since a loss to Orlando on Feb. 4, four days the NBA trade deadline that reshaped the team with the league's worst record and that put some players in a home uniform with the franchise for the first time.

Simone Fontecchio, acquired from Utah, scored 17 points and Evan Fournier, acquired from the New York Knicks, had 13 points.

Cunningham made up for it midway through the third quarter by making a go-ahead 3-pointer to give the Pistons a 74-72 lead.

The Magic went back ahead and had a 90-85 lead, entering the fourth and led by eight points midway through the final quarter.

The Pistons rallied to keep it competitive, but came up short as they have often times this season.

Detroit was without center Isaiah Stewart for the second of three games as he serves a suspension for punching and pushing Phoenix Suns center Drew Eubanks hours before a game in Arizona.

