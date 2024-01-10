Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam will miss Wednesday's game in Los Angeles against the Clippers due to back spasms.

The 29-year-old scored 25 points with four rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Toronto's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

For the season, Siakam is averaging 22.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists alongside a 52.5 field goal percentage over 37 games.

Siakam is in his eighth year with the Raptors after they selected him 27th overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. The power forward, who has been involved in trade rumours all season long, is in the final season of a four-year, $137 million contract and will be a free agent this summer if not signed to an extension.

The Raptors are 15-22 going into the Wednesday's action, sitting outside of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.