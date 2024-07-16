Point guard Patrick Beverley is headed to Europe to play for Hapoel Tel Aviv BC, according to his podcast, the Pat Bev Pod.

"They gave me everything I asked for... I couldn't refuse," Beverley said via his podcast.

A veteran guard nicknamed 'Pat Bev' known for his toughness on the defensive end and ability to get under an opponents' skin, Beverley has played for seven different teams throughout his 12-year NBA career.

The 36-year-old split last season between the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks, appearing in a combined 73 games and averaging 2.9 assists and 6.2 points on .417 from the field.

Beverley began his pro career in Russia and joined the Houston Rockets ahead of the 2012-13 season. He played five seasons there prior to joining the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017, where he remained until 2021. Beverley then had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Sixers and Bucks over the next three seasons.

The Chicago native averages 8.3 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game while playing 26.6 minutes a night in 666 career games.