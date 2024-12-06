PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Paul George had 21 points and nine assists second in his game since bruising a bone in his left knee, leading the Philadelphia 76ers to a 102-94 victory over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

KJ Martin added 20 points to help Philadelphia improve to 6-15. The 76ers have won three of four for the first time this season.

Franz Wagner scored 30 points for the Magic, and Jalen Suggs has 22. Orlando dropped to 16-9.

Takeaways

Magic: If the Magic are going to be taken seriously in the Eastern Conference, they’ll have to improve their three-point shooting percentage. They entered the night at an NBA-worst 31.2%.

76ers: Joel Embiid could be back sooner rather than later from chronic knee swelling. He has played only four games this season

Key moment

After the Magic cut a 17-point lead to seven early in the fourth, Philadelphia was able to force two turnovers, with George and Martin making baskets to extend the margin to 13.

Key stat

Orlando shot 4 of 21 from the floor in the second quarter and 0 for 13 from three point range in the session. It turned a two-point lead into a nine-point deficit.

Up next

The Magic host Phoenix on Sunday. The 76ers are at Chicago on Sundayl.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba