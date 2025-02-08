ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero’s 15-foot shot put Orlando ahead with 24.7 seconds left in a game they played mostly from behind and Victor Wembanyama missed a mid-range jumper in the final seconds as the Magic held on for a 112-111 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

Franz Wagner had 33 points and 12 rebounds, and Anthony Black scored 20 points off the Magic's bench on 8-of-9 shooting. Banchero finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 25 points on 11-for-14 shooting. Harrison Barnes added 21 points and eight rebounds, and Wembanyama finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, four steals and four blocks. Barnes hit five 3-pointers in a span of 2:13 in the first quarter.

De'Aaron Fox had nine points and nine assists in his third game with the Spurs.

Takeaways

Spurs: After winning only 10 road games last season and six in the first half of this season, the Spurs had a shot at winning four times on their current road trip, which ends at Washington on Monday. But they have taken back-to-back one-point losses at Charlotte and Orlando..

Magic: Jalen Suggs missed his fifth straight game with a left quadriceps contusion and his 16th in the team's last 17 games. only five of which were won by the Magic. They hope to get Suggs back before next week's All-Star break.

Key moment

Wagner had eight points and an assist to help the Magic quickly erase a 13-point deficit midway through the second half.

Key stats

Black hit all three of his 3-point attempts and the Magic, who rank 24th in field-goal percentage, shot 51.1% overall.

Up next

Spurs: Play at Washington on Monday night.

Magic: Play at home against Atlanta on Monday night.

—

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA