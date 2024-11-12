NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has a left hamstring strain that is expected to sideline him at least three weeks, the team said Tuesday.

The injury occurred during Monday night's 107-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans' fifth straight defeat and eighth in nine games.

An MRI performed Tuesday confirmed Alvarado's diagnosis, adding to a long list of injuries depleting the Pelicans' roster.

Alvarado, a fourth-year pro out of Georgia Tech, started the Pelicans' past seven games because of injuries to guards Dejounte Murray (broken hand) and CJ McCollum (right adductor strain). His production was on the rise, with point totals of 18, 27 and 21 in recent games before his injury limited him to just 3 points in about 18 minutes in the loss to the Nets.

New Orleans also is currently playing without power forward Zion Williamson (left hamstring) and forward Herb Jones (right shoulder).

Meanwhile, wing player Trey Murphy III returned Monday night from a preseason injury to his right hamstring.

New Orleans plays next on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA