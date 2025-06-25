CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is on track to return from knee surgery when training camp opens in September.

Embiid had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee in April following a disastrous injury-plagued season that limited the two-time NBA scoring champion to just 19 games.

Team President Daryl Morey talked to Embiid hours ahead of the first-round of the NBA draft on Wednesday night — the 76ers selected Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall pick — and felt encouraged with the All-Star's progress.

“He's very engaged, attacking rehab," Morey said. ”Doing everything he can to be out there. He had a meeting with (the surgeon) this week. All things, to use a NASA term, are nominal. Things are going well and expected and we expect that to continue."

The 76ers will get an early jump on training camp this season because they will play preseason games in early October against the New York Knicks in the Abu Dhabi Games.

The 76ers expect the 31-year-old Embiid in camp.

“Things are on track to be ready right around there,” Morey said.

Embiid had meniscus surgery on Feb. 6, 2024, days after Golden State forward Jonathan Kuminga fell on the leg. The 2023 league MVP returned for the playoffs, though he never fully recovered.

He was ruled out ruled out for the season in late February after averaging 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Embiid had been hobbled by injuries all season, and served a three-game suspension for shoving a member of the media.

Embiid has played only 58 regular-season games and seven play-in tournament/playoff games since he earned NBA MVP honors in the 2022-23 season.

Like Edgecombe, Embiid in 2014 was also the No. 3 overall pick of the draft.

Embiid has dealt with multiple injuries since even before he entered the NBA. He suffered a stress fracture in his right foot before he was drafted out of Kansas that cost him two years. From there, it was a bone bruise here, a meniscus tear there. A busted orbital bone. A sprained shoulder. Tendinitis. Torn ligaments. Even Bell’s palsy.

Embiid conceded he was depressed — and eventually needed therapy — to deal with the effects of his injuries.

“It’s kind of hard when you get in those moments where it’s kind of hard not to feel bad about yourself, especially when you know who you are and what you can accomplish but it’s not the way it is,” Embiid said in December. “One lesson that I learned is to try and stop feeling bad about myself and just live day by day. Enjoy good people around me, positivity and not focus on the negativity.”

Former All-Stars and Paul George and Tyrese Maxey also had injury-plagued season as the 76ers limped to a 24-58 record under coach Nick Nurse.

