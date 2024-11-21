Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left knee, and is expected to miss at least the next two games, ESPN’s Shams Charania reports.

Charania adds that George will be re-evaluated on Monday.

The 34-year-old sustained the injury early in the second half of Wednesday’s 117-111 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. He recorded two points, four rebounds, and two assists before departing.

This is the second time this season that the nine-time All-Star has injured his left knee, after a hyper-extension in the pre-season kept him out of the 76ers’ first five games of the year.

In eight games played this season, George has averaged 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. He signed with Philadelphia as a free agent this summer, inking a four-year, $211 million dollar max contract.

