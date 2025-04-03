The Philadelphia 76ers' injury crisis has claimed another member.

ESPN's Shams Charania reports Tyrese Maxey, out since Mar. 3 with a finger injury, will miss the team's remaining six games.

Maxey has attempted to rehab the injured tendon, but discomfort remains and additional treatment is required.

The 24-year-old guard finishes his season after 52 games, averaging 26.3 points on .437 shooting, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals over 37.7 minutes a night.

Maxey becomes the fifth Sixers player to be ruled out for the rest of the season since January, following Jared McCain (knee), Eric Gordon (wrist), Paul George (adductor) and Joel Embiid (knee).