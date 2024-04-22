Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is questionable for Monday's Game 2 against the New York Knicks because of an illness, the team announced.

The speedy guard will miss the team's shootaround Monday morning.

Maxey led the Sixers in scoring in their 111-104 Game 1 defeat, pouring in 33 points on 14-of-26 shooting with two assists and two rebounds. He averaged 25.9 points per game this season while making the All-Star team for the first time in his career.

Star centre Joel Embiid was also listed as questionable for Game 2 as he continues to battle a left knee injury.

Embiid missed nearly two months after having left meniscus surgery on Feb. 6, limiting him to 39 games during the regular season. He appeared to reinjure the knee during the second quarter of Saturday's game but returned to start the second half. He finished with 29 points in the defeat.

Watch Game 2 between the 76ers and Knicks LIVE on TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca and the TSN App at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.