The NBA has suspended Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid for three games after he shoved a member of the media on Saturday.

The incident took place after the team's 124-107 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday.

"Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and the media in the NBA," executive vice president, head of basketball operations Joe Dumars said in a statement. "While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter's column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical."

Embiid took issue with the reporter after he wrote a column questioning Embiid's professionalism and effort for not being in shape after playing in the Olympics in Paris. In the reporter's original version of the article, he mentioned both his father and son, who are both deceased.

The 7-foot centre has not played this season while dealing with a knee injury and his suspension will take place once he is deemed eligible and able to play.

Embiid is a seven-time all-star, two-time scoring champs, and a league MVP in 2022-23.

Drafted third overall by the 76ers in 2014, Embiid averages 27.9 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists over his 433-game career.