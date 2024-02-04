Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid will undergo surgery to correct an injury to the lateral meniscus on his left knee and will miss an extended period of time, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

BREAKING: 76ers star Joel Embiid — the reigning MVP — will undergo a procedure this week to repair a left meniscus injury, a team official tells ESPN. A recovery timeline is expected after procedure, but expectation is that he will miss an extended period of time. pic.twitter.com/9c3ZqM7iT2 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 5, 2024

Embiid, 29, missed four of his team's last five games with the injury.

He last appeared during the 76ers' 119-107 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 30, recording 14 points and seven rebounds in 29:48 of playing time.

The 7-foot centre leads the league, averaging 35.3 points with 11.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in 34 games this season.

Embiid was elected to his sixth straight NBA All-Star Game in January and his seventh overall.

The Cameroon native is a two-time NBA scoring champion and is the reigning league MVP.