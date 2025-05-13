Jameer Nelson has an increase in his responsibilities.

ESPN's Shams Charania reports the Philadelphia 76ers have promoted the longtime guard to assistant general manager.

Nelson, 43, joined the team as a scout in 2020 and had been serving as the GM of the team's G League affiliate Delaware Blue Coats.

A native of nearby Chester, PA, Nelson was the 20th overall pick of 2004 NBA Draft out of Saint Joseph's whom Nelson helped claim a No. 1 seed in that spring's NCAA Tournament.

Nelson would go on to appear in 878 career games over 14 NBA seasons with the Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons. He was named an All-Star in 2009 with the Magic.

Nelson's son, Jameer Nelson Jr., spent last season with the Austin Spurs, the San Antonio Spurs' G League affiliate.