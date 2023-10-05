It's the Stars and Stripes for Joel Embiid.

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reports the Philadelphia 76ers star informed Team USA executive director Grant Hill that he intends to suit up for the team at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Embiid informed Team USA executive director Grant Hill of his decision on Thursday morning, sources said, just days after the two… pic.twitter.com/W2dfW71aMs — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) October 5, 2023

Embiid, 29, chose Team USA over the country of his birth, Cameroon, and France, both of whom he was also eligible to represent. Embiid is a citizen of all three countries.

Shelburne notes Embiid's decision to play for the United States was motivated by the team's failure to medal at the FIBA World Cup last month in the Philippines.

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, Embiid is heading into his eighth season all with the Sixers.

Originally taken with the third overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft out of Kansas, Embiid has averaged 27.2 points on .501 shooting, 11.2 boards and 4.2 assists over 31.8 minutes a night in 394 games.