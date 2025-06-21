CHICAGO (AP) — Sami Whitcomb hit five of the Mercury’s franchise-record 17 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, Kahleah Copper scored 16 and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Chicago Sky 107-86 on Saturday.

Kalani Brown hit a 3 — the second of the 6-foot-7 center’s career — with 25.6 seconds left to break the Mercury’s previous record of 16.

Six different Phoenix players hit at least two 3-pointers, tying the WNBA single-game record.

Angel Reese finished with nine points and a career-low two rebounds for the Sky.

Phoenix (11-4) set a season high for points in a game and has won five in row, including an 89-81 win over defending WNBA champion New York on Thursday, for the first time since the Mercury won 10 straight in 2021.

Satou Sabally scored 15 points for the Mercury and Alyssa Thomas had 11 points and eight assists. Brown and Kitija Laksa added 11 points apiece.

Chicago (3-9) has lost five of six. Kamilla Cardoso and Michaela Onyenwere led the Sky with 17 points apiece.

Phoenix made 35 of 68 shots from the field, 17 of 35 from 3-point range, 20 of 24 from the free-throw line and finished with 25 assists.

They Sky had just 22 rebounds.

Up next

The Mercury host New York on Friday. The Sky play Sunday at Atlanta.

