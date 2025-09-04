WASHINGTON -- — Kahleah Copper scored 18 points, Alyssa Thomas had 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, and the Phoenix Mercury won their sixth straight game, 75-69 over the Washington Mystics on Thursday night.

The Mercury (27-14), who had already clinched a playoff spot, moved into a tie for second place in the WNBA standings. The Mystics (16-26), who have been eliminated from playoff contention, dropped their eighth straight game.

Sami Whitcomb scored 12 points on four 3-pointers for Phoenix. Satou Sabally added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Rookie Kiki Iriafen set a Mystics franchise record with her 16th double-double of the season with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Shakira Austin had 15 points and 10 rebounds. Iriafen broke Crystal Langhorne’s team record with 15 in 2010.

Washington went on a late 7-0 run to get within 71-69. Austin hit a shot through contact and completed the three-point play, Sug Sutton added a 3-pointer and Iriafen made a layup with 1:06 to play.

But Sabally sank a 3-pointer and DeWanna Bonner made a free throw with 17.7 seconds left to cap the scoring.

Phoenix led 44-36 at halftime after closing on an 8-0 run. The Mystics turned it over five times in the first half, two of them in the final 90 seconds, accounting for 10 points for the Mercury.