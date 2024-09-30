PHOENIX (AP) — The so-called Big 3 was a big disappointment for the Phoenix Suns in Year 1.

Now the franchise hopes a little continuity for their star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal — along with a revamped supporting cast — can help Year 2 be much more successful.

The Suns gathered in downtown Phoenix on Monday morning, roughly five months after getting swept out of the first round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves after a 49-33 record during the regular season. Booker relished the fresh start, but also said the disappointment of last season still lingered just a little.

In the four-time All-Star's mind, that's not a bad thing.

“I think going out in the fashion that we did, it's something that you just don't want to blow by it and act like it never happened,” Booker said. "It's something we have to accept and use as motivation. Experience is the best teacher.

“We have that terrible experience under our belt. Now we use it for motivation.”

The Suns were active during the offseason, adding new coach Mike Budenholzer, who replaced Frank Vogel after just one season. Budenholzer is an Arizona native and was the coach of the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 when they rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat the Suns in the Finals.

Phoenix has been to the Finals three times, including 1976 and 1993, but never won a championship.

“It's all talk at this stage," Budenholzer said. "I'm just like any other coach — trying to get my team ready for practice tomorrow, get ready for games and be the best we can.”

Phoenix also made some shrewd moves on the free agency market, beefing up their backcourt by adding veteran point guards Tyus Jones and Monte Morris. They also signed veteran center Mason Plumlee, who will be a backup big man behind Jusuf Nurkic.

Jones averaged 7.3 assists and just one turnover last season. He signed a $3 million, one-year deal in July that was viewed as well-below market value, but the 28-year-old wanted to join a winner and potentially raise his value for an even bigger payday next offseason.

“We got him for a steal," Booker said.

Durant and Booker had a busy summer as vital parts of the U.S. basketball team that won the gold medal in Paris. The ageless Durant — who just turned 36 years old — has a lot of mileage on his body, but has been remarkably durable over the past year.

Booker is in his prime, entering his 10th season in the NBA. He's still just 27 years old — relatively young in the NBA — but has already played nearly 650 career games between the regular season and playoffs. A few years ago, he used to tease veteran teammate Chris Paul about his extensive routines to keep his body healthy.

Now he's starting to understand.

“I'm always a sponge,” Booker said. “You see that guys have all their different ways to stay healthy and KD is one of the guys I've watched closely.”

Then there's Beal, who missed much of the first half of the season with various injuries and never quite looked comfortable in his role under Vogel. The three-time All-Star averaged 21 points last season despite those frustrations and is looking forward to a mulligan with a revamped roster.

“I feel ecstatic right now, I'm super excited, just to have a good summer,” Beal said. "I never really got off to a good start (last season). Now, I get to do that. Everybody's acclimated with each other, so we're past that phase.

“Now we can just hit the ground running.”

