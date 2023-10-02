A pair of Phoenix Suns superstars plan to be in Paris to help the United States make it four straight Olympic gold medals.

Both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker said on Monday that they intend to play in next summer's tournament.

Asked about his interest in playing, Durant was definitive.

"I will play in the Olympics next year," Durant said.

Durant, 35, is a three-time Olympic gold medalist, having represented Team USA at the past three Olympics in Tokyo, Rio de Janeiro and London.

The Texas product has averaged 19.9 points on .531 shooting, 5.4 boards and 3.3 assists over 27.5 minutes a night in 24 games at the three Olympics.

Booker was similarly direct.

"I'll do it," Booker said when asked of his interest in playing.

Booker, 26, made his Olympics debut in Tokyo. In six games, he averaged 9.3 PPG on .422 shooting, 3.2 RPG and 1.8 APG over 20.7 minutes a night.

Their commitments come weeks after a report that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had reached out to a number of players to gauge their interest in playing in Paris. Among those contacted by James were Lakers teammate Anthony Davis, Golden State Warriors duo Stephen Curry and Draymond Green and now-Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard.

The basketball tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics is set to get underway on July 27.