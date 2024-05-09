Frank Vogel's time in the desert is up.

The Phoenix Suns fired their head coach after one season on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The Suns finished the regular season with a 49-33 mark, second in the Pacific Division, but were swept in their first-round series by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer will likely be considered as Vogel's replacement.

A native of Wildwood Crest, NJ, Vogel coached the Los Angeles Lakers to an NBA Championship in 2020.

Along with this three seasons with the Lakers (2019-2022), Vogel served as head coach of the Orlando Magic (2016-2018) and Indiana Pacers (2010-2016).

Vogel has a career record of 480-422 (.532) across 12 NBA seasons.