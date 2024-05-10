The Phoenix Suns are planning to hire Mike Budenholzer as their next head coach, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania said the deal is expected to be worth eight figures per year.

The Suns fired Frank Vogel on Thursday after just on season with the franchise.

With stars like Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal on the roster, expectations were high in Phoenix this year as the team owned the third highest payroll in the NBA. The Suns won 49 games during the regular season, but were swept in the opening round of the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 54-year-old Budenholzer did not coach in the NBA this past season after being fired by the Milwaukee Bucks at the end of the 2022-23 season following a first-round playoff exit.

Budenholzer owns a career record of 484-317 over 10 seasons coaching in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks and Bucks. Budenholzer won an NBA championship in 2021 with Milwaukee, beating the Suns in the NBA Finals in six games.