NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit Pistons guard Evan Fournier has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for kicking the ball into the stands.

NBA executive vice president for basketball operations Joe Dumars, himself a former Pistons guard, announced the punishment on Monday.

Detroit lost 104-101 to Miami on Saturday on Bam Adebayo's buzzer-beating 3-pointer. The 31-year-old Fournier then punted the game ball into the stands at Little Caesars Arena.

