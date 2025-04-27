Pistons' Stewart is out for Game 4 with knee injury

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons will be without center Isaiah Stewart for a third straight game because of a knee injury and the New York Knicks say it will be a game-day decision whether center Mitchell Robinson plays in Game 4.

Robinson was listed as questionable for Sunday's game because of an illness. He was held out of practice on Saturday.

Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Stewart may not return later in the first-round series. “It would be really difficult to put him in the situation,” Bickerstaff said.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in New York.

Stewart had two points, two blocks and five rebounds in 19 minutes of Game 1, which the Knicks won.

Detroit has been missing another key player since January, when shooting guard Jaden Ivey had surgery on his broken left leg. Ivey is progressing and has been cleared for 1-on-1 drills.

Robinson had six points, six rebounds and two blocks in the series opener. He had a total of 11 rebounds, two points and two steals in Games 2 and 3.

