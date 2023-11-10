Robert Williams III's season is at an end.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Portland Trail Blazers centre is set to undergo surgery on his right knee that will rule him out for the rest of the season.

Williams, 26, picked up the injury during last Sunday's 112-100 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

A native of Shreveport, LA, Williams was in his first season with the Blazers after coming over as part of the part of the trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Celtics.

In six games this season, Williams averaged 6.8 points on .654 shooting, 6.3 boards and 1.2 blocks over 19.8 minutes a night.

"The Time Lord" spent the first five seasons of his career with the Celtics after being taken with the 27th overall selection of the 2018 NBA Draft out of Texas A&M.

Williams was named to the 2022 All-Defensive Second Team.